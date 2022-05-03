Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Luis Díaz: see the great scissors that could be a goal with Liverpool vs. Villarreal

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

The peasant came in to change the game. He was close to scoring, but missed.

louis diaz entered for the second half of the match between Villarreal and Liverpool to change the match. In the minutes he has been on the court, Díaz has been transcendental.

At minute 56, after a pass from Mané, Díaz had the opportunity to score a goal with an incredible scissors. However, the ball went wide.

