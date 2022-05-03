Luis Díaz, with Liverpool: praise from Van Djik, Crouch, Owen and more legends

Luis Díaz needed just 45 minutes to be the figure of the second leg between Villareal and Liverpool, for the semifinal of the Uefa Champions League.

The peasant led Liverpool’s comeback, which won 3-2, and also scored a great header. For his performance, the figures of English football surrender at his feet.

Luis Díaz, in the match against Villarreal.

Van Djik, his partner

“Luis Díaz is incredible. He attacks you without fear. He attacks you again and again and again and again”

Robertson, his friend

“Luis Díaz made a big difference. Playing on the left he pushed them back. He is a special player, we try to help him as much as we can because it is difficult to arrive in January. His talent, his desire to win, is a player who We’re doing very well.”

Michael Owen, former forward

“I have never seen a player break the pitch running in a club like Luis Díaz”

Rio Ferdinand, former defender

“What a player Luis Diaz is. He’s my signing of the season. He’s fascinating.”

Peter Crouch, former forward

“Luis Diaz changed the game. He was fantastic since he came in. He made a complete game changer.”

