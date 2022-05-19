Luis Díaz, without a doubt, is the player who has been most valued in recent months since his arrival at English Liverpool, not only speaking on the sporting issue, but also economically.

The English media point more and more to the Guajiro striker, which has led the club hand in hand to play three finals, two of them disputed and won, the FA Cup and the League Cup, both against Chelsea and on penalties.

rise like foam

Díaz has dazzled the Premier League, he has become a kind of amulet for the team led by Jurgen Klopp, that goes for the Champions League, against Real Madrid, and the local title, which will be defined next Sunday in a head-to-head with Manchester City.

In addition to his plays, goals and assists, Luis Díaz has been highly valued in football in England and in Europe, the figures say it, they don’t lie at all.

The Liverpool Echo newspaper warns that its value has increased too much recently and that on the list is the fifth footballer whose price has gone up, according to Football Benchmark.



“He is behind Pedri from Barcelona, ​​Darwin Núñez from Benfica, Rafael Leao from AC Milan and Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid”, warns in newspaper.

And in the economic part or say. It is pointed out in the publication that the striker, according to data from Football Benchmark, has raised his price.

Diaz has seen a €25m (£21m) increase in value since January, and his fee of €45m (£37m) increased to €70m (£59m) as of the April analysis of player values.

And they warn: “His record of six goals in 24 matches may not stand out, But add to that four assists and the impact he has had in injecting renewed energy and dynamism into Liverpool’s attack and his value has already been seen.”

