Luis Díaz: relive the great goal with which he is nominated for best goal of the month

Luis Diaz was with the Colombia selection in the first two games of the qualifying round 2026 World Cupbut did not score a goal.

The forward of the Liverpool He put everything on the field to bring joy to his family, to the country, to his team, but it was not possible.

He stood out in the 1-0 victory over Venezuela and in the 0-0 draw with Chili as a visitor, but the goal did not come.

He is already alongside his Livepool teammates looking to continue his scoring streak, because at this start of the season Premier league He has marked.

Liverpool occupies third place in the League with 10 points, a table led by the champion, Manchester City, with 12.

Díaz hopes to continue his streak when his club faces the Wolves, this Saturday on the fifth day of 38 of the Premier.

Luis Díaz scored two goals at the start of the Premier League. Photo: Instagram: Luis Díaz

Well, one of those goals, the one he scored against, has been nominated for goal of the month in the English tournament.

He wrote it down in front of Bournemouth on August 19 in the 3-1 victory on the second date. Revive it.

