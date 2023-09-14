Buying a car is not something you do every day. It can therefore be difficult to determine what you need.

Are you someone who will travel long distances or do you only need your car for the weekly shopping and visits to your family in the area? Everyone is different and there is a different type of car for every type. However, once you’ve found the perfect car, you’re not done yet.

You also have to look at which car insurance best suits your car. To make things a little easier for you, we will explain the options in this text. You will see that once you know what to look for, it is a piece of cake to choose the right insurance.

Take out what your car needs

The best way to choose insurance for your car is to look at the age of the car. If you bought a brand new car, it is best to choose one all-risk car insurance. As the name of this insurance indicates, your car is insured against all possible forms of damage with this package. That is also what sets this option apart from the other options.

With the other options, the basic third-party liability insurance and the third-party liability+ insurance, damage you sustain in an accident is not insured. This is often not a problem for older cars because the damage costs are often higher than the current value of the car. This is different with a new car. We often see that it is definitely worth repairing the damage. Hence an all-risk take out car insurance is actually always the best option for a new car.

Don’t spend more than necessary

If you have an older car, it is probably not the best choice to have your car fully insured. If you have a car that is no longer new, but less than seven years old, third party liability insurance is recommended.

If damage occurs as a result of a collision with an animal, or if your car is broken into, the resulting damage costs are covered. Naturally, WA+ or WA- basic insurance is cheaper than all-risk insurance. This ensures that you do not spend more money than necessary. After all, insurance is there to save you money.

Do you need more?

If you are going to take out car insurance, do not just look at the mandatory insurance policies. You can also benefit from taking out additional packages. Do you often transport others in your car?

Then you can, for example, see whether renter’s insurance is something for you. If something happens, for example their property is damaged during the ride, the resulting costs are all covered. You will notice: with an additional package you can save a lot of trouble.

This article Do you have difficulty finding suitable car insurance? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

