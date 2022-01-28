The future of the Colombian louis diaz It has been a topic of conversation for the sports media in England and Portugal for several weeks. For now, the peasant is still in Porto, but rumors of a change of club are still latent.

This Thursday, the Portuguese media confirmed that the Guajiro winger will soon become a new player in Liverpool.

Despite having an offer on the table from Tottenham Hotspur, a team in which Dávinson Sánchez plays, the player’s only interest was to reach a great European who “will fight for titles and go to the Champions League”.

The figures of the possible business for Díaz

According to the newspaper ‘O Jogo’, the footballer’s wish was vital for Liverpool. So much so that they put on the table the 45 million euros that the Spurs offered and added 15 million for the fulfillment of objectives.

With this, the 60 million requested at least by Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, president of Porto, are met.

“The Colombian Luis Díaz, O Jogo knew, will be a Liverpool player in exchange for 45 million euros plus 15 million if he meets certain objectives. The will of the FC Porto striker was decisive”, reported the Portuguese medium.

When would Díaz’s transfer to England be?

Thus, the date on which the transfer will become effective remains pending: “it remains to be seen if the agreement between the parties implies the immediate departure of the player (winter market) or if the transfer will only take place at the end of the season (winter market). summer)”.

It is worth remembering that figures such as Klopp’s team such as Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mané (Senegal) are currently playing in the final stages of the African Cup of Nations.

