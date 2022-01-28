Nyt.fi column | Middle-aged people should be banned from leaving some, liquor and home

Finland’s worst-behaved people are certainly not young people, and those who claim should breathe and look in the mirror, writes journalist Inkeri Harju.

Could you will 2022 finally be the year when Finnish adults learn to behave?

The behavior of young people can be complained about from year to year. If something is ruined, then it is guaranteed youth. Especially today, when all young people have knives in their pockets and cannabis in their veins.

In reality, youth is ruined only by Boomer imaginations and text columns. The title of worst-case behavior goes to the middle class with superior leadership.

In the first place middle-aged people do not know how to behave online. The vast majority of people who write polluting the internet are, I find, roughly middle-aged. On Facebook, the usual Sepos and Marjatat shoot such terrible text that their spines are scared.

In addition to content that violates the laws on freedom of expression, middle-aged people generally do not know how to use soma. Just stay there on Facebook if the only content you publish is a very grainy picture of a New Year’s fireworks or balcony pansies taken on a tablet.

Second middle-aged people do not know how to behave drunk. Everyone who has ever worked in a bar knows that middle-aged people are the scariest customer group of all. I myself worked in a small pub during my intermission, and I can say that boomers should be banned from liquor. No one has ever been as mean to me as a drunk middle-aged woman.

The youth seems to be in possession of more things, even in the bar. Most of today’s youth (that is, people under the age of 30) understand the concepts of sexual harassment and harassment, for example, and try to avoid such use while drunk. In my experience, the ban on drunkenness still seems to be a difficult thing for the older population to understand.

Today’s youth have also better understood that pulling absolutely amazing larvae may not always be necessary or desirable.

Or is it just a coincidence that the Seinäjoki Tango Market, favored by the older population, employs the police by far the most of the summer events every year. For example, in a survey conducted by Iltalehti a few years ago the festivals favored by the youth are far behind in unrest.

Third middle-aged people also do not know how to self-reflect. When the Prime Minister Sanna Marin said last year in his hand boomers to chill, many of the pea soup in that group pulled so deep into their nostrils that they would probably cut it out further.

The Boomers focused mainly on arguing that who should count as boomers, than to discuss how they could really take the best. Boomer (or the middle-aged in this column) does not so much refer to the years lived, but rather to whether he has adopted empathy or manners with life experience.

Kitchen psychological In my opinion, the poor behavior of middle-aged people is due to several factors, at least one of which is related to the challenges of expressing and processing one’s own feelings.

The changing world is frightening, distressing, angry and frustrating, and it cannot be dealt with.

I actually experienced my first boomer moment about a month ago when I was trying to understand metaversum and that Adidas now also makes digital sneakers. Do you feel like boomers when they don’t realize Tiktokk?

Luckily, I survived my boomer anxiety with just a few deep breaths, no need to send any hate mail to the government or Adidas communications. I wasn’t terrified even on the Facebook push radio in my hometown.