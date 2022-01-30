Monday, January 31, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz: Porto fires him with an emotional video of his best goals

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz

The Colombian will now play for English Liverpool.

The Liverpool signed the Colombian international midfielder, louis diaz, from FC Porto, announced this Sunday the club of the premier league. This incorporation that generates doubts about the future of the Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

See also  Football on TV, Tuesday evening with Genoa: Italian Cup match

(You may be interested in: Luis Díaz: what number will he wear at Liverpool?)

Díaz, 25, who signed a contract until 2027, was transferred for an amount of 37.5 million pounds (50 million dollars, 45 million euros), plus 12.5 million pounds (16.7 million euros). dollars, 15 million euros) in variables.

Diaz, who will add fresh blood to Liverpool’s attacking line, arrives at the English team with a flourishing reputation after scoring 16 goals in 28 games for Porto this season. In addition, the South American winger was joint top scorer with Lionel Messi in last year’s Copa América with four goals.

Farewell to Porto

Precisely, Porto will miss his great goals. On their social networks, the club shared a video with the Colombian’s best goals.

(Also read: Luis Díaz and the most expensive signings of Colombian soccer players)

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #Porto #fires #emotional #video #goals

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Basketball Karhu Basket won the men's basketball league with a clean home balance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.