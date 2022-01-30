Luis Díaz: Porto fires him with an emotional video of his best goals

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz
The Colombian will now play for English Liverpool.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 30, 2022, 12:13 PM
The Liverpool signed the Colombian international midfielder, louis diaz, from FC Porto, announced this Sunday the club of the premier league. This incorporation that generates doubts about the future of the Egyptian Mohamed Salah.
(You may be interested in: Luis Díaz: what number will he wear at Liverpool?)
Díaz, 25, who signed a contract until 2027, was transferred for an amount of 37.5 million pounds (50 million dollars, 45 million euros), plus 12.5 million pounds (16.7 million euros). dollars, 15 million euros) in variables.
Diaz, who will add fresh blood to Liverpool’s attacking line, arrives at the English team with a flourishing reputation after scoring 16 goals in 28 games for Porto this season. In addition, the South American winger was joint top scorer with Lionel Messi in last year’s Copa América with four goals.
Farewell to Porto
Precisely, Porto will miss his great goals. On their social networks, the club shared a video with the Colombian’s best goals.
(Also read: Luis Díaz and the most expensive signings of Colombian soccer players)
SPORTS
January 30, 2022, 12:13 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #Porto #fires #emotional #video #goals
Leave a Reply