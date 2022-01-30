Luis Díaz: Porto fires him with an emotional video of his best goals

The Liverpool signed the Colombian international midfielder, louis diaz, from FC Porto, announced this Sunday the club of the premier league. This incorporation that generates doubts about the future of the Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

Díaz, 25, who signed a contract until 2027, was transferred for an amount of 37.5 million pounds (50 million dollars, 45 million euros), plus 12.5 million pounds (16.7 million euros). dollars, 15 million euros) in variables.

Diaz, who will add fresh blood to Liverpool’s attacking line, arrives at the English team with a flourishing reputation after scoring 16 goals in 28 games for Porto this season. In addition, the South American winger was joint top scorer with Lionel Messi in last year’s Copa América with four goals.

Farewell to Porto

Precisely, Porto will miss his great goals. On their social networks, the club shared a video with the Colombian’s best goals.

