Basketball Karhu Basket won the men’s basketball league with a clean home balance

The seventh consecutive victory came against Seagulls.

Men The Kauhajoki Bear Basket, which had already secured the victory in the regular season in the basketball league, won all its home games in the regular season. The last home win came from Helsinki Seagulls on Sunday with points 96–76.

Taking its seventh consecutive victory, Karhu Basket scored 30 points in the first quarter, but only 14 in the second.

In the middle of the third period, Seagulls went three points away, but in the middle of the fourth period, the gap increased decisively to 22 points.

“The goal was to take long throws away from the very throwing Seagulls and force them to drive to the basket. We did well. We have a huge tough state of mind at the moment, especially when we have found a new gear for the offensive game, ”said Karhu Basket’s coach. Janne Koskimies.

Bear Basketista Simeon Carter made 15 and Cameron Jones 14 points. For the first time this season, the Seagulls, who lost for the third time in a row, were the most powerful Zaccheus Darko-Kelly With 16 and Shawn Huff 13 points.