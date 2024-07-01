The Colombia selection is ready for its crucial Group D match in the Copa America against Brazil, This Tuesday at 8pm in USA.

Players led by Nestor Lorenzo They have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament, but they must play the last date of the series to find out if they make it through to first or second place.

Colombia comes from winning 2-1 Paraguay and beat 3-0 Costa Ricaconfirming that it is one of the favorite teams to reach the final of the tournament and be champion.

Only one title has been achieved, the one won by the Colombian team in the 2001 Cup in Bogota and after defeating 1-0 Mexico with a goal from defender Ivan Ramiro Cordoba.

Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez They have been two of the most important players in the group in the 2024 Cup and hope to continue to go far against the Brazilians, who are coming off a 0-0 draw with the ‘Ticos’ and a 4-1 win over the Paraguayans.

Diaz, Daniel Muñoz and Jhon Lucumí They had hours of leisure, left the concentration and visited the mythical bridge Golden Gate of San Francisco.

They were accompanied by ‘Mané’, Diaz’s father, who is one of the men who moves social networks with his dances and songs.

Fans who were at that famous place were surprised to see it and took photos and recorded videos of the special moment.

