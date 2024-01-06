You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Luis Díaz.
Luis Diaz.
Game of the third phase of the FA CUP.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Liverpool It is the fashionable team in English football, as it is the leader of the Premier league with 45 points and the Colombian Luis Diaz have an excellent moment.
Díaz has not scored goals in the last few games, but he has been an unbalanced player who has served the team.
(Video: the spectacular goal that has the world with its mouth open, from another planet!)(Pan American Games 2027: Colombia receives a hard blow, Panam Sports opens call)
Key match
He was key in the victory over the Newcastle, p.game that was getting tangled, because until the last minutes it was tied.
The Guajiro striker was unbalanced and his assists helped Liverpool win with a 4-2 score that helped them lead the tournament.
Turning the page, those led by Jurgen Klopp They have an important challenge this Sunday, but now in the FA CUP, when they face Arsenal as a visitor.
This is a match on the third day of the competition, a game that will take place at 11:30 in the morning and can be followed on Star +.
(This is what Martha Urán, the beloved younger sister of 'Rigo' who appears in the novel, looks like today)
Sports
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #Liverpool #Arsenal #great #game #day #time
Leave a Reply