Crime in Via Poma, the last lead of the Carabinieri: “The killer is the doorman's son”

The murderer of Simonetta Cesaroni, the twenty-year-old employee killed with 29 stab wounds on 7 August 1990 in via Carlo Poma, in Rome, would be Mario Vanacore, son of the doorman of the Pietrino building, at the time of the facts indicated as the main suspect in the crime.

To provide the sensational hypothesis, revealed exclusively by The Republicare the Carabinieri who have been investigating the case over the last two years, which was reopened after a complaint presented to the prosecutor's office by the victim's family's lawyer.

The Rome prosecutor's office, however, requested the dismissal because the one provided by the investigators is “based on a series of hypotheses and suggestions which, in the absence of concrete elements of at least circumstantial nature, do not allow us to overcome the strong doubts about the real foundation of the hypothetical framework drawn up”.

According to the reconstruction of the carabinieri, Mario Vanacore, who lives in Turin and who on the day of the crime was in Rome to visit his father, went to the office where Simonetta Cesaroni worked to make some long-distance telephone calls, taking it for granted that the office was empty.

Once he entered the office he would have found himself in front of Simonetta Cesaroni and would have attempted to abuse her. A fight would have arisen, which would then lead to murder.

The police hypothesize that Vanacore then left the apartment asking for help from his parents, who would have worked to make some evidence disappear, such as the “victim's objects which will never be found again”, but also the murder weapon .

Subsequently, both Pietrino Vanacore and his wife Giuseppa De Luca, Mario Vanacore's stepmother, attempted in every way to mislead the investigators by first trying to delay the discovery of the body and trying to direct the police towards other suspects.

The reconstruction, although detailed, however lacks evidence: for this reason the Rome prosecutor's office asked for it to be archived. Now, the final word on the matter will be up to the investigating judge.