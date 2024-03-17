The objective of Liverpool was to win all possible titles in the coach's last season Jurgen Klopp leading the team after almost 9 years full of successes, trophies, victories and defeats.

The county team Merseyside had a challenge to match in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, visited the legendary Old Trafford to play against Manchester Unitedin the England classic.

Luis Díaz, Liverpool striker Photo:EFE

One of the German coach's attack cards was the Colombian Luis Diaz, who looks loose and in good shape. The 27-year-old Guajiro was a starter and did the task his coach gave him, overflowing the left wing and creating problems.

Fought He fought and showed his quality on the grass of the theater of dreams, but his effort in the end was overshadowed by the defeat of the Liverpool, who said goodbye to the FA Cup after losing 4-3 against Manchester United in extra time.

It was a vibrant back-and-forth match, with sudden changes in the game and a changing score, the networks They had the classification in their hands until the 87th minute, when the Brazilian appeared Anthony to tie the game (2-2) and extend the definition to extra time.

Luis Díaz receives the mark from Varane. Photo:EFE

The 30 minutes were electrifying, but the team Erik ten Hag He seemed more complete physically and the changes gave the expected result: with a goal from the Ivorian Amad Diallo At the 120+1 minute, the Red Devils advanced to the semifinals.

Fought He tried and gave everything on the field, his sacrifice was reflected in the post-match ratings, some English media gave him an outstanding rating despite not scoring a goal or providing an assist.

He Liverpool Echo rated him with a 7, highlighted him as the most dangerous footballer on the team Jurgen Klopp and applauded him for his sacrifice in defense and attack.

Luis Diaz Photo:AFP

“The most dangerous attacker in the Liverpool during the first half, caused a good stop by Onana and scored the second. “He continued running until he couldn't take it anymore,” the media quoted him as saying.

For its part, Anfield Watch followed the same line as the newspaper Liverpool pointing to Fought as the 'most electric', but rated it a 6.

“An abundant source of energy as usual, often finding space on the left side. Probably the most electric attacker in the Liverpool, a real headache for Diogo Dalot. However, the impact faded after the break,” he added.

Luis Díaz, with Liverpool. Photo:EFE

It is the first title that has escaped Liverpool this season, now they have to fight for the crown of the Premier Leaguea competition in which he is second with 64 points, the same as the Arsenal, but with a worse goal difference. In the Europa League They will have to play the quarterfinals against Atalanta of Italy.

For its part, Luis Diaz must turn the page and concentrate on Europe with the Colombia selection for the two friendlies of the Fifa date: they play against Spain on March 22 and four days later they face Romania.

