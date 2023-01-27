The number of transfers in the men’s professional soccer accelerated again in 2022 after two years marked by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. covid-19according to a report from the Fifa Posted this Thursday.

FIFA data

In 2022, the number of international transfers increased by 11.6%, reaching 20,209, and the compensation for these operations reached 6,500 million dollars (6,000 million euros), which is 33.5% more than in 2021, although still far from the record level of 2019 (7.350 million dollars).

The Brazilians continue to be the players who carry out the most international transfers (both in number and in the amount of compensation) and the French clubs are the ones that exported their players the most, receiving a total of 740.3 million dollars (678 million euros). ).

The English clubs, whose championship is the richest in the world, logically continue to lead the most buyers and disbursed almost 2,200 million dollars (2,000 million euros), a new record.

Luis Díaz, among the best

They signed six of the ten most expensive players of the year in 2022, with the arrivals of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez and the Colombian Luis Díaz to Liverpool, the Brazilians Antony and Casemiro to Manchester United, the Norwegian Erling Haaland to Manchester City and the Swedish Alexander Isaac to Newcastle.

Díaz had a splendid 2022, being vital in Liverpool’s campaign, but is currently injured.

The French Aurélien Tchouaméni (from Monaco to Real Madrid), the Dutch Matthijs De Ligt (from Juventus to Bayern Munich), the Spanish Ferran Torres (from Manchester City to FC Barcelona) and the Brazilian Raphinha (from Leeds to Barcelona) complete that Top 10 international transfers.

The traditional FIFA world report on transfers also confirms the rise of women’s football, with a new increase in international transfers, this time of 19%.

“This highlights the enormous strides that have been made since more and more players have turned professional,” said Emilio García Silvero, director of the FIFA Legal Services and Compliance Division, in the FIFA statement.

FIFA. On the other hand, the war in Ukraine fueled the amateur transfer market last year.

Ukrainian players were “by far the most represented group among amateur transfer players in 2022, with a total of 5,910 transfers.” Second on that list are the French, with 3,661 transfers.

