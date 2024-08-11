He Liverpool The Colombian is starting to be a real threat after the good pre-season that he had and which culminated with two friendly matches. In the game that opened a sunny afternoon at Anfield Road, the great protagonist was the Colombian Luis Diaz, who scored a double.

According to the criteria of

With a change of ‘look’ included, Fought left very good feelings at the presentation of the DT Arne Slot in Anfield and his project seems to be promising, since at his young age he already triumphed in the Netherlands and now he wants to do the same in England.

Luis Diaz celebrates his goal with Liverpool Photo:EFE Share

Luis Diaz, on the right foot

​

Fought He wants to earn a starting place in Slot’s line-up, and he started doing so this Sunday with a double in the friendly against Sevilla of Spain. He never denied a drop of sweat, he sacrificed himself for the team and looked sharp in front of goal, a detail that required him to improve both in Liverpool and in the Colombian National Team.

The 27-year-old Guajiro scored the second goal of the afternoon after a great individual play: he faced his defender, threw off his marker and fired a powerful shot into the corner, a definition of a world-class player.

Closing the first half, Luis Díaz appeared again, this time with a goal much easier than the first. After a great start by the Liverpool, Dominik Szoboszlai He assisted Lucho, who only had to push it under the goal.

Luis Diaz celebrates at Liverpool Photo:EFE Share

He left after the hour mark and received congratulations from his DT Arne Slot, who can help you relaunch your sports career in United Kingdom, where he was heavily criticized last season for his lack of definition.

After the friendly, the Colombian was one of the most praised by the Liverpool press, who chose him as one of the best in the friendly and gave him a rating of 8, one of the highest along with that of the Portuguese. Diogo Jota.

“Luis Diaz 8… He caused problems by continually running at defenders, which earned him the reward of Liverpool’s well-taken second goal. He was then in a position to score the third. Good performance,” said the Liverpool Echo.

Luis Diaz Photo:EFE Share

About his partner Diogo Jota, who he can compete with for the left wing spot, they commented: “Diogo Jota 8… He hustled and moved as a centre forward, brilliantly volleyed his first goal and then set up Diaz for the second and played a part in the build-up to the third. He was back to his best.”

Luis Diaz he must get his act together this week and not let his guard down, this Saturday’s match against Ipswich Town will be key to knowing what role the Colombian will play with Arne Slot, if he is a starter in the first match of the season. Premier League 2024-2025, It will be a clear sign that he has full confidence.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS