02/20/2025



Updated at 8:38 p.m.





The Civil Guard is investigating the Appearance on Thursday afternoon in a two -bodies Montilla house. From the Benemérita, the discovery of two dead people has been informed

The Judicial Commission is proceeding to the lifting of the bodiesas pointed out from the Civil Guard. The agents are currently investigating what may have happened in this house in Montilla.

He Mayor of MontillaRafael Llamas, has indicated in statements to ABC Córdoba, that the facts have taken place in the neighborhood of Pedro Ximénez, in a Zone called ‘The 88 Housing’. Specifically, the house where this unfortunate finding has occurred is on Rafael Alberti street.

The councilor has also indicated that the Civil Guard agents are investigating the facts and that the housing area in which the bodies have appeared is cordoned off.