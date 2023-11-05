In the most difficult circumstances of his life, after the kidnapping of his parents just a week ago, Luis Diaz saved a draw for the Liverpool against Luton Town (1-1) and celebrated with the message “Freedom for Dad”.

The Colombian avoided the disaster for his team against Luton, one of the relegation candidates, and in the 96th minute, with a header, he scored one of the most special goals of his career and dedicated it to his father, who is still captive by the Colombian guerrilla.

After not being included in the squad for the last two games, against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, Díaz decided to train again this week and asked Jurgen Klopp be part of the team that will face Luton this Sunday.

He started on the bench and from there he saw how Luton came close to the big surprise of the eleven league games that have passed.

But the guajiro entered the 82nd minute and scored the final 1-1 with a header with a message of feeling.

The Valderrama case

The Colombian’s goal in the Premier League and the message on his shirt moved masses and even Carlos the ‘Pibe’ Valderrama He reacted instantly.

“Freedom for Dad, that’s it, no joke! That’s what Luchin is. We athletes represent our country, so we deserve RESPECT. Thank you for representing the love of the country. @luisdiaz19_ FREEDOM FOR YOUR OLD MAN. That’s good NOJODA” Valderrama commented on his social networks.

