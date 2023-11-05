The controversy continues after the match between Newcastle and Arsenal. The Magpies beat the Gunners 1-0 thanks to Gordon’s controversial goal, and Arteta made a controversial comment after the match. According to the Spaniard, at the moment of the cross the ball would have completely crossed the back line, making the goal irregular. After a long check, however, the VAR confirmed the referee’s decision, validating the goal that earned Arsenal the defeat. The London club itself, with an official statement, supported the manager’s statements against VAR. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, however, had a different opinion and responded to Arteta’s statements thus: “Maybe he saw something I didn’t see. I only watched the episode with the naked eye, live. I had no idea what was happening, we were waiting for the VAR control like everyone else present at the stadium. At all times I thought they would find something irregular, but they didn’t. It’s bizarre to have three checks by the VAR, but the goal was awarded anyway.”