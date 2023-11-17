And Luis Díaz ran happy, He ran with a free soul, with the immense cry of a goal in his mouth, with the heart of an entire country beating like a drum roll in the vertigo of the comeback of a match that is already part of the history of Colombian football for being the first victory over Brazil in a World Cup qualifier: 2-1.

In the stands, his father, Luis Manuel, the one who held the country with its heart in his hand due to his infamous 13-day kidnapping by the ELN guerrilla, could not contain himself and cried with happiness: he poured out his father’s love and pride on the stands, and fainted in his arms. of his relatives exhausted from happiness.

‘Mane’ Díaz celebrates Luis Díaz’s goals with tears. Photo: Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO

Life compensates, life balances. From crying anguish over the atrocious kidnapping to tears of happiness. From Luis to Luis, from son to father, from father to son.

​

Football takes away and football gives. Football took away the penalty from Lucho Díaz that could have been the victory against Ecuador on the past date. She missed it. The best player the country has in world football, then, was beaten and, crucified, denied more than three times.

This Thursday, ‘Lucho’ was the fire horse that tried to revive the National Team that had lost against Brazil from the 4th minute, with a goal from Martinelli, but football took it away again: Lucho crossed a deflected shot at 18, Lucho galloped 50 meters and missed the shot entering the area, Lucho He made another 30-meter ride to give it to James, who shot wide. Then, in the second half, Lucho threw a ball into the goalkeeper’s hands from close range… Lucho was fighting!

Barranquilla November 16, 2023. Goal by Luis Díaz. Colombia beats Brazil 2-1, at the Metropolitan stadium Photo: Vavexa Romero / El Tiempo

But football also gives, because as in life, each person gives what they receive and then receives what they give, as Jorge Drexler sings.

When the match was an open exchange from area to area, when Brazil had had at least five clear attempts to increase the score, which included a clean shot on the post and an elastic stretch by the goalkeeper Vargas, football gave back everything it had. He had taken out Lucho Díaz: two headbutts, in the blink of an eye, gave him heroic revenge, just when, in addition, he began to limp in his right leg and it was thought that he might even leave the game.

But – he said -, football had in store for him that exact cross that came from Borja’s measured foot and that he headed for 1-1, in the 75th minute. Then he gave him another precise ball from James’ magical left-footed boot to head it to the back of the net, to the bottom of the soul: 2-1 and frenzy! What he couldn’t do with his feet he achieved with his head.

Barranquilla November 16, 2023. Goal by Luis Díaz. Colombia beats Brazil 2-1, at the Metropolitan stadium Photo: Vavexa Romero / El Tiempo

And then, Lucho ran with wings of freedom and shouted the goal with an infinite throat and became one with James, with Borré, with Sinisterra, with everyone, yes, with all the teammates who embraced him in the name of all Colombians.

And Lucho made a heart with his hands for his father who was crying with joy in the delirious stands that he was finally able to claim victory over Brazil in a delirious and happy match…

