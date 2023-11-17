As one of the most unequal regions in the world, Latin America it desperately needs additional income to solve its thorny economic, social and environmental problems. But the tax collection of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) is low, averaging 21.7 percent of GDP in 2021 compared to 34.1 percent for OECD members. What causes this gap and what should be done to close it?

At the regional level, the general lack of progressive taxes certainly plays a role, but the international tax architecture is also to blame. Too often, multinational companies and the wealthiest in our societies can take advantage of the rules to avoid paying. The injustice built into the current system not only reflects and reproduces inequalities, but also fuels demagogic discourse and undermines faith in the rule of law.

Many of the rules that form the basis of the international tax system were developed a century ago by developed countries. It is not surprising, then, that these countries – and their richest citizens – are the ones that benefit the most from the current framework. That is why the African Group at the United Nations presented a resolution in October calling for a new round of negotiations on international tax cooperation.

Revenue potential of a minimum 2% tax on billionaire wealth. Photo: Global Tax Evasion Report 2024 and calculations from the EU Tax Observatory.

This process could create more equitable rules that reflect the interests of developing economies. Ensuring justice is important, of course, but so is giving governments a realistic opportunity to generate enough revenue to finance sustainable development, climate action and infrastructure investment, as well as to address social inequality and crises. sovereign debts.

LAC countries should welcome the involvement of the United Nations in shaping global tax policy. To begin with, the protracted negotiations under the OECD-G20 Inclusive Framework on base erosion and profit shifting (Beps) have been disappointing for many in the global south, who They blame a lack of inclusion and a flawed decision-making process.

Few believe that the resulting agreement to reform international corporate taxation, even if implemented, will generate significant and sustainable revenues for the developing world.

UN-led negotiations would allow LAC countries to defend their shared interests. Despite facing common challenges when it comes to cross-border taxation, especially as it relates to digital businesses, we have not come together to come up with common solutions, either at the national level or in global discussions.. That must change.

As part of this new approach, authorities must take advantage of and go beyond the reallocation of countries’ tax rights provided for in the OECD agreement. The current design, which lacks a comprehensive and effective strategy for taxing megacorporations operating in digital markets, must be reformed to ensure a more equitable redistribution of these rights.

Even more crucially, even if enough Beps members sign the multilateral treaty, It is very unlikely that in the United States the two-thirds majority of the Senate necessary for ratification will be achieved. Since many of the world’s largest technology companies are based in the United States, the agreement would end up written in water and the global digital economy would remain undertaxed.

In the short term, developing countries should implement unilateral measures, rather than waiting for others to decide on their behalf. This could mean introducing taxes or levies on digital services based on the principle of significant economic presence.

While not a comprehensive reform, such measures (which Colombia recently enacted during my tenure as finance minister) ensure that multinationals begin paying their fair share of taxes in the countries where they make their profits. At the same time, the UN process would allow for a broader reconsideration of how to close loopholes in the international tax system.

For example, The scope of the reform could be expanded to include coordination on the taxation of individual wealth. A recent study by the EU Tax Observatory shows that a 2 percent global wealth tax on the world’s billionaires (approximately 3,000 people) would raise a total of $250 billion a year and around $7.3 billion in the country alone. Latin America. While the Beps framework has normalized the idea of ​​a global minimum tax rate for corporations, intergovernmental negotiations at the UN could do the same for the ultra-rich.

The UN is uniquely positioned to address these issues, given its universal membership and its fundamental principle of sovereign equality. Recent history has shown that inclusion is a prerequisite for the successful implementation of a progressive and efficient tax system.

When a negotiation agenda is constructed collectively, the results are considered more legitimate by all parties involved, often leading to greater compliance. Furthermore, at the UN, developing countries are organized into negotiating blocs, through which they gain more influence to promote their interests.

None of the LAC countries has the political, demographic or economic influence to influence international negotiations on its own. That is why Colombia, Brazil and Chile have created the Regional Tax Cooperation Platform for Latin America and the Caribbean. We must now use that unified voice to support the African Group’s call for a new, more inclusive UN convention on international tax cooperation.

*Jose Antonio Ocampo, former Undersecretary General of the United Nations and former Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Colombia. He is a professor at Columbia University, a member of the United Nations Committee for Development Policy and the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation. He is the author of ‘Towards the reform of the (non) international monetary system’ (Fondo de Cultura Económica and Banco de la República, 2021 and Oxford University Press, 2017) and co-author (with Luis Bértola) of ‘The economic development of Latin America since independence’ (Fund for Economic Culture, 2013 and Oxford University Press, 2012).