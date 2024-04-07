Although the draw was not the best result for those led by Jürgen Klopp in their fight to fight for the Premier League title, Liverpool remains on the same points as Arsenal, which is the championship leader on goal difference.

Díaz was the figure of the party according to the ratings of the Sofascore portal, which takes into account different game variables to analyze the players' performance. It received 7.9 rating points.

In addition to his high level of football, Díaz has also shown great character and has earned him many points with Klopp and also with the fans. In fact, this Sunday, when the club announced the formation, the main image was that of the Colombian.

This was the crossing between Luis Díaz and Harry Maguire

Rivals already respect Díaz and even try to get him out of control. This is what happened in the match against Manchester United, when the Colombian had a strong collision with defender Harry Maguire.

With the score tied at two goals, Díaz went to look for a ball near the corner flag and Maguire arrived to scold him. The two players ended up touching each other.

The United defender insulted the guajiro, who did not allow himself to be provoked and continued playing as if nothing had happened.

Díaz has played 30 of Liverpool's 31 Premier League games. He only missed the duel against Nottingham Forest, on October 29 of last year, when he received permission to keep an eye on his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, who at that time was kidnapped by the ELN. He has eight goals and four assists.

