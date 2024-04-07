













Although the anime High School DxD He doesn't have a time to come back, he is still very present in the minds of fans. Especially his characters, such as Rias Gremory, and a recent cosplay allows us to appreciate his appearance very well.

This is a job by cosplayer Kokoa Yuki (@kokoayukipon). She just doesn't represent her as a student at Kuoh Academy, where she is a third year student. She is actually dressed like a 'bunny', Playboy style.

This is why it only retains some of the elements of Rias Gremory's appearance from High School DxD. This is how his long red hair can be seen, although the ahoge or head lock is absent.

We recommend: AI creates a distantly realistic version of Rias Gremory from High School DxD.

As for the eyes, they are similar in color to how they appear in the anime. However, beyond that interpretation is free.

Instead of her student uniform this version of Rias has the typical black rabbit ears.

Likewise, it has a white collar and a black bow tie. She also wears a jumpsuit, equally black, as well as pantyhose and high heels of the same color. There is also no shortage of white sleeves.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

This is an idea of ​​what Rias Gremory could look like from High School DxD with such an outfit. This is one of the many appearances that this character has, and in the online game of the series he wears very different outfits.

Although there is no news about a new anime High School DxD Much of the interest in the series lies in its online game, which 'gives' players illustrations of the girls in the series.

So it wouldn't be at all strange if, among the countless designs that appear, Rias Gremory as a bunny is present.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

But more than a video game that is exclusive to Japan, fans would like to see a new season of the anime in the near future.

