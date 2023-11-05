The Colombian Luis Diaz returned to the call Liverpool and he did it to save his team from a setback in the Premier League, scoring the goal of the 1-1 draw.

But there is no talk of his usual sacrifice, of his overreach, of the balls he lost when he desperately wanted to help, and he achieved it almost at the end of the game. when the defeated one was almost sung.

(Luis Díaz: see the great goal he scored and with dedication to his kidnapped father)(Colombian athlete, between life and death in Mexico, family cries out for help)

Much feeling

He appeared at 90+5 to rise and define with his head, in the 1-1 that was almost not celebrated.

Díaz had gone to the field with a message under his shirt. Nobody could tell him that he would show it to the world thanks to a goal of his, a saving, phenomenal one.

​

He didn’t hug anyone, he just received congratulations from his teammates and lifted his Liverpool shirt.

Cilenis Marulanda, Luis Manuel Díaz and Luis Díaz See also Millionaires, with an alternate team, continue their triumphant pace: they beat Jaguares

His father, of the same name, was kidnapped in Colombia, with his mother, who was released minutes later.

It was unexpected that Díaz appeared as a substitute, but the game was so complicated that Jurgen Kloppthe DT, sent him to the field.

ürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, stated that the goal scored by Luis Díaz against Luton Town was “fantastic”, but that “the most important thing is that they free his father.”

(Fluminense, finally, is champion of the Copa Libertadores, in an emotional final against Boca)