F1 Interlagos, the race classification

Pos. Pilot Team Turns Detachment/Withdrawal GpV 1 M. Verstappen Red Bull 71 1:56.48.894 1:13.422 2 L. Norris McLaren 71 +8,277 1:12.486 3 F. Alonso Aston Martin 71 +34.155 1:14.442 4 S. Perez Red Bull 71 +34.208 1:14.124 5 L. Stroll Aston Martin 71 +40.845 1:14.007 6 C. Sainz Ferrari 71 +50,188 1:14.406 7 P. Gasley Alpine 71 +56,093 1:14.521 8 L. Hamilton Mercedes 71 +62,859 1:14.739 9 Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 71 +69.880 1:14.231 10 AND. Or with Alpine 70 +1 turn 1:14.206 11 L. Sargeant Williams 70 +1 turn 1:15.738 12 No. Hülkenberg Haas 70 +1 turn 1:15.036 13 D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 70 +1 turn 1:13.866 14 OR. Plates McLaren 69 +2 turns 1:14.310 Rit. G. Russell Mercedes 57 Engine problem 1:14.934 Rit. V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 39 Technical problem 1:15.731 Rit. G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 22 Technical problem 1:16.232 Rit. K. Magnussen Haas 0 Accident Rit. TO. Albon Williams 0 Accident DNS C. Leclerc Ferrari 0 Plumbing problem

F1 Interlagos, the race report

Fifty-three thousandths, a few centimeters. Minutes in everyday life, a groove that can mark the difference between a champion and an honest driver. Speaking of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, we must transgress the rules of the news and start with whoever finishes third, but in practice is the moral winner of the race. His name is Fernando Alonsohe is 42 years old, and at Interlagos he confirms himself as Defense Minister, resisting Sergio’s assaults for dozens of laps Perez despite the clear difference in performance between his Aston Martin and the Mexican’s Red Bull. Checo seems to resolve the issue with two laps to go, finally overtaking the two-time world champion at S do Senna. However, he redeems himself in the last lap, counter-overtaking Perez at the Subida do Lago, and then defends himself as best he can against the super DRS of the RB19. The two arrive at the finish line paired, but 53 thousandths prove a monumental Alonso right, third behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

For Super Max it is victory number 52. A result that isn’t newsworthy: it’s just a matter of understanding whether the Dutchman will reach Sebastian Vettel’s third place overall (53 wins) already in Las Vegas or will “wait” for Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the overtaking of Alain Prost has already been completed. The Red Bull driver only had to suffer in the opening laps against Lando Norris, but the Brit (after a determined attack at the Subida do Lago) has to slow down if he wants to preserve the tire for the rest of the stint. The McLaren driver is the protagonist of his usual solid race, which would have already guaranteed him several victories in Formula 1 if Verstappen hadn’t been there. Unfortunately for Norris, Max is still the one to take the glory: for #4 it is the 13th podium without success, having achieved Nick Heidfeld’s unenviable record.

Perez therefore had to settle for fourth place ahead of a rediscovered Aston Martin, because Lance Stroll also returned to the top-5 for the first time after Melbourne. Following, but without ever entering into battle with the Canadian, is Carlos’ Ferrari Sainz, author of a bad start (the Spaniard blamed the friction in the radio team) followed by a tiring comeback, where he makes a loud statement only with a Mercedes that is too bad to be true. Things go even worse for Charles Leclercwho retired before the start after a spin in turn 8 on the formation lap caused by a hydraulic failure.

In a race marked by six retirements and with two drivers (Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo) out of the fight for points as they were forced to restart a lap late after the accident at the start involving Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen, they went to also top-10 Gasly, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Ocon. For the seven-time world champion it was an anonymous race on a W14 that was very slow in a straight line and without pace. And to think that a year ago a double arrived at Interlagos.

F1 Interlagos, live coverage of the race

You can relive the Interlagos match via our live coverage.

Future appointments

Formula 1 returns to the track in two weeks, and will do so in one of the most anticipated events. In fact, it will take place at night in Las Vegas, on the city circuit between the lights and the Strip of the city of sin. In the United States the races will take place on Thursday 16th, Friday 17th and Saturday 18th November. With the Italian time zone, we start on the 17th at 5.30 in the morning with PL1, while the second free practices are scheduled at 9. On Saturday, PL3 is also at 5.30, qualifying at 9. On Sunday the race will start at 7.