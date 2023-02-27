The English media highlight a piece of news in which the Colombian forward of the Liverpool, Luis Diazhe could leave the team and move on to soccer Italy.

It is noted that in the revival that the English cast wants, the striker of the Milan Rafael Leo, name that has gained strength in the last hours.

The operation

The agreement, according to the newspaper Liverpool Echo, is that Díaz goes to Milan and Leao reaches the Premier League.

“Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that Leao is “ever closer” to leaving the Italian giants, and his current contract expires next summer,” reports the local newspaper.

He added: “Since contract negotiations turned out ‘negative’, the article claims Milan could ‘listen to offers’ in a bid to avoid losing the Portuguese international for free in 2024.”

nothing fixed

The information warns that Liverpool would be willing to give up the peasant, who has given them so much joy, to hire the Portuguese, who is a sensation.

“However, Milan would prefer a ‘cash only proposition’ and are said to value the player at between €120m and €150m,” the news reported.

It is noted that the attacker, who was part of the Lille French, he is one of those who has been beaten by DT, Jurgen Kloppwho would agree to the exchange, in order to have Leao.

close to return

Díaz, who is injured, is already doing field work and is close to returning to the courts, but there is no date for that special moment.

Liverpool is not doing well. He was thrashed by real Madrid at home, 2-5, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, and in the Premier league occupies the box with 36 points, while the leader, Arsenal, It has 57 units. Very far.

