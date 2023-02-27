Migration | The death toll from the Italian shipwreck is increasing, it is said that there were almost a couple of hundred people on board

According to the Italian news agency, the ship had too many passengers and could not withstand the stormy sea.

Italian The death toll from the shipwreck on the coast of Cutro in the Crotone area on Sunday has increased to 62. The Italian authorities reported on the matter on Monday, among other things, according to the news agency Reuters.

On Sunday, a ship carrying migrants had an accident in the Mediterranean Sea in the Calabria region.

As recently as Sunday, the death toll was said to be 59, but during Monday the number of deaths has risen by three, Reuters reports. At least 14 children are said to have died in the accident.

According to the Italian news agency AGI, among the victims was a baby only a few months old, the news agency AFP reported earlier. According to AGI, the ship had too many passengers and could not withstand the stormy seas.

According to the Italian authorities, the survivors of the shipwreck have said that there were 180-200 people on board the ship. As recently as Sunday, the number of people on the ship at the time of the accident was said to be 140–150.

About 80 people have reportedly survived the shipwreck alive.