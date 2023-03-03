Luis Díaz: brother misses a penalty and unleashes a brutal brawl, Liverpool vs. Porto

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
strong fight
strong fight
It happened in a match of the Ueaf Youth League.
The tremendous brawl ended the quarterfinal match of the Ueaf Youth League between Liverpool english and the Porto From Portugal.
Once the teams tied 1-1 in regulation time, since the qualifier was defined from the penalty kicks, as the tournament regulations say.
During the game, the players of both teams ‘showed their teeth’, so much so that the judge had to call their attention on several occasions.
strong grip
The batch was very even until it was the turn of the Colombian Jesus Diazbrother of Luis, the peasant who is recovering from injury and is about to return to the Liverpool first team.
Díaz missed his shot and Liverpool won 7-6 and advanced to the quarter-finals, leaving Porto behind.
little played
The game was played at the Liverpool Academy in Merseyside, but it did not end in the best way, as the ruling on the maximum penalty led to a brutal fight between the players on both sides.
Díaz played three games in this tournament, against Bayer Leverkusen, Panathinaikos and Liverpool, but missing the penalty was not the best, since it was the beginning of the end, of a fight in which two of his teammates were sent off.
