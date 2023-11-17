You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz celebrates against Brazil
Vanexa Romero. TIME
Luis Díaz celebrates against Brazil
The Colombian scored both goals in Colombia’s 2-1 victory.
Colombia broke his curse before Brazil in the qualifiers by defeating them for the first time this Thursday 2-1 in a match on the fifth day of the South American tournament for the 2026 World Cup.
Luis Diaz, On a special night at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, he fulfilled what his coach, the Argentine, promised. Nestor Lorenzo, to do everything possible to help beat Brazil.
“It’s a good time because it’s now, because any record is there to be surpassed, beaten and we always have that mentality of winning wherever and with whoever. It’s a good time in every sense, I hope we play a good game,” Lorenzo said in the preview of the match.
Both teams had faced each other 14 times and the balance was seven wins for the Canarinha and seven draws, but that was not the end of everything.
Díaz is a class player and he broke a record that had been around for years and years, he did it in that memorable game against the Brazilians, according to Mister Chip.
“Luis Díaz has achieved (in 3 minutes and 45 seconds) the fastest double by an opponent against Brazil in the ENTIRE history of the Qualifiers (it surpasses Suazo’s two goals against Julio César, in 7 minutes, in 2009),” he commented. the statistician
This was the best part of the game, seeing Luis Díaz’s father celebrating his son’s goals. Freedom, life and family cannot be exchanged for anything.
Thank God, for this triumph of the Colombian National Team and for the two goals of our Luis Díaz.🙏🏻🙏🏻🇨🇴🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/dELKQwvXrA
— Juan Nicolás Vizcaya (@JuanNicolasVizc) November 17, 2023
