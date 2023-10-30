There are times when it is not possible to talk about football. It would be sticking your head in the sand. Today we don’t give a damn about the ball, whether it rolls or not; whether it enters or not. Today the only thing that matters is that Luis Manuel Díaz Jiménez appears, the father of Luis Díaz, of our Lucho, of the most important soccer player in Colombia. Let him be released! Let him return home!

From this small place of ink and paper I send my hug of solidarity to Luis and his family, and my deep wish that this column will be outdated when it is published, because Don Luis Manuel will have already returned safely from the torment of the kidnapping.

Fortunately, Cilenis Marulanda, Luis Díaz’s mother, is free, but with our hearts in suspense, as we all have.

Luis Manuel Díaz and his son.

Kidnapping is just that, “a suspended death,” as defined in the book of that name by Emilio Meluk, renowned psychologist, who was director of that academic department at the National University and an expert in the psychological impact of kidnapping on the victims and their families. families.

Kidnapping is one of the cruelest tortures to which a human being can be subjected. No one, not even the most brutal of executioners, deserves that aberration.

Today we all lost again as a society and as people.

The vileness on social networks to use this tragedy politically on the same day of the local elections shows that We are a sick society, a hostile, violent country, full of suspicions, insults, stubbornness and slander, that respects nothing, nor this misfortune that the family of Luis Díaz is experiencing, who is a soccer player perhaps because this is a country of limited opportunities. Lucho suffers this nightmare because he is judicious and successful. An infamous thing!

Luis Díaz spoke with the director of the Police, General William Salamanca, about the kidnapping of his father.

Today it does not matter if the Colombian National Team qualifies for the World Cup or if it will play against Brazil. Today the only thing that matters is the prompt release of Luis Díaz’s father.

This sick country needs that light of hope…

