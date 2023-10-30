The Czech Republic has long supported the need for UN reform, but it can only be carried out within the organization itself. The President of the Republic, Peter Pavel, announced this on October 29 on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

This is how the head of the Czech state responded to the call of Defense Minister Jana Cernochova to withdraw from the world organization because of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly (GA) on the Middle East, which does not condemn the actions of the Palestinian Hamas movement.

“Several weeks ago, at negotiations in New York, I emphasized that the Czech Republic has long supported UN reform, including the UN Security Council. It can only be done from within [механизма всемирной организации]. Issues such as sustainable development, climate change, human rights protection and others [важные проблемы]it is necessary to discuss precisely on this global platform in order to ensure that the solutions found are mandatory for [исполнения] everyone,” he noted.

In turn, Prime Minister Petr Fiala informed that the Czech Republic will continue to defend its positions at the UN and convince other states of them. He also noted that he understands Chernokhova’s disappointment “over the resolution, which did not condemn Hamas terrorism in Israel.”

In addition to him, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky responded to the initiative of the head of the Ministry of Defense. According to him, the idea of ​​leaving the UN should be rejected, since the organization’s charter was created on the ruins of the Second World War and gives the country a predictable framework for action.

The head of the country’s defense department, Chernokhova, announced the need for the Czech Republic to withdraw from the UN this morning. She expressed the opinion that the previously adopted resolution “expresses support for terrorists” and recalled the many Israeli civilians killed by Hamas militants.

On October 27, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution introduced by Jordan from 22 Arab countries, which calls for an immediate truce in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. 120 countries, including Russia, voted for the resolution, 14 were against it, and 45 abstained.

After this, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Israel rejects the call for a ceasefire and will continue to fight Hamas. Russia’s permanent representative to the world organization Vasily Nebenzya, in turn, noted that common sense prevailed in the UN General Assembly.

The next day, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said that Israel does not plan to withdraw from the UN, but cooperation with it may be reconsidered.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.