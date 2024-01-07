Liverpool is the leader of the Premier league with 345 points and this 2024 starts with the hope of staying there and celebrating a new title in English football.

Luis Díaz has been, in recent games, a key player, the one who attracts attention, although his presence in the opposing network does not generate some uncertainty.

What's coming

The guajiro was important in the last victory of the tournament, 4-2, over Newcastle, a game that became unbalanced in the final minutes.

Díaz was key, as he was the player who unbalanced the 'magpies' defense with his short and long dribbles, which stood up well.

Liverpool is second in the standings by Aston Villa, who has 42 units, while the current champion is already approaching, Manchester City, which has 40 points.

This January, Liverpool has two more games for the Premier league, The first will be played on Sunday the 21st against Bournemouth, which is box 12 with 25 points.

And on Wednesday, January 31, he will have the commitment against Chelsea, game that will be at 3:15 in the afternoon. His rival on duty is not having a good time and is tenth with 28 points.

