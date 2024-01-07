Rome (AFP)

French striker Thomas Henry and his family received death threats the day after he missed a penalty kick in the last moments, during his team Hellas Verona’s loss to its host Inter, 1-2, in the nineteenth round of the Italian Football League.

Henry, 29, wrote on his Instagram account: “To all those who think they know football better than anyone else and insult my family, while wishing death for me and my family, I hope you find peace one day in your young life.”

The French striker equalized for Verona in the 74th minute, just 45 seconds after he entered the field, replacing Bosnian Milan Duric, for his third goal this season, before missing a penalty kick in the 10th minute of stoppage time for the second half, after his ball collided. At the right post of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

He continued, “One day you win and the other day you lose, one day you score and the other day you lose. This is the life of a football player, and I am proud that I scored for the second time in my career at San Siro, after a cruciate ligament tear, and after I started playing at the age of 15 in the lower divisions of football.” French”.

Henry wore the Nantes shirt (2015-2016), among several French clubs, before he became a professional in Belgium, and joined the Italian League, starting with Venezia (2021-2022) and Verona since 2022.

Henry suffered a tear in the cruciate ligament in his right knee in February 2023, causing him to miss the 2022-2023 season.

Leaders Inter scored the winning goal against Verona through an arbitration decision, despite the return to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which Verona deemed “scandalous and disrespectful.”

Inter players were also criticized for celebrating, when Henry missed a penalty kick, as Italian international players Federico Dimarco and Francesco Acerbi mocked him immediately after his failed attempt.