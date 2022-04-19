After beating Manchester City on Saturday and reaching the FA CUP final, Liverpool are still aiming for everything in the season.

He has the Champions League semi-final ahead of him (against Villarreal) and he will not lower his arms to be able to conquer the Premier League, in which he is still one point behind Pep Guardiola’s City.

This Tuesday, they will have a key match at home against Manchester United (2 pm ESPN TV), in a key commitment for their interests.

For the Colombian Luis Díaz the panorama could not be better. His team fights on all fronts and he has been a protagonist.

First time against United

Game by game he gets praise and good ratings in the press. On Saturday he did not score, but he stood out once again, starting as a starter.

The peasant hopes to have minutes in a duel that the Reds need to win, in a week in which the games that were postponed in the Premier are played. Manchester City’s turn will be this Wednesday, against Brighton (10th).

It will be the first time that Díaz has faced Manchester United since his arrival in the Premier League.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp referred to Díaz when asked about the press analysis in England that indicates that Sadio Mané, the team’s star, has been pressured by the arrival of the Colombian.

“I don’t know if the signing of Luis Díaz has affected Mané, who has moved into the middle, but he fits in very well. Mané has had some physical problems since he came back from the Africa Cup and he can’t rely on his huge physique every day”, he clarified.

Liverpool will face a rival that has relaunched itself in the race for the Champions League after its victory against Norwich on Saturday (3-2), and the missteps of Arsenal and Tottenham.

SPORTS