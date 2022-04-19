KIEV (Reuters) – Russian forces have taken control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kreminna and Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the city, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

“Kreminna is under the control of the ‘Orcs’ (Russians). They entered the city,” Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, told a briefing.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuuk and Aleksandar Vasovic)

