Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players, including the Colombian Luis Diazvisited the specialist children's hospital, based in West Derby, which cares for hundreds of thousands of young people each year.

“I recognize every year when we are here, the spirit of the parents. You feel like they are here in the right place,” Klopp said.

“You ask them how they are and (they tell you) 'Oh, much better than a week ago.' “There is a lot of positive news here and the atmosphere with the nurses, doctors and all the staff is just incredible.”

Players spent time with patients and their families on the wards, listening to their stories, posing for photographs and handing out some LFC gifts to mark the festive period, as well as meeting Alder Hey staff.

“The guys want to be here, the guys feel the impact they have when they get here. Some children may be too young, but in a few years, when their parents show them the photos, they will be happy“added the coach.

Gill Kennedy, VIP and engagement manager at Alder Hey, said: “Liverpool's visit is always a very special day at Alder Hey. As part of our Christmas tradition, we welcomed the Liverpool manager and team on their annual visit, where they have created truly special memories for our children, families and staff.

We made our annual Christmas visit to @AlderHey Children's Hospital on Monday afternoon to spread a little festive cheer ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2023

Luis Díaz was one of the players present on this Christmas visit that the Liverpool team usually makes, as one of their social works to bring joy to this population.

SPORTS WITH LIVERPOOL PRESS

