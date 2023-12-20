Dhe Christmas season is also a time for opulent historical series on television, and this year is no exception. The historical gift in the first, an elaborate, brilliantly filmed Swiss-German espionage series, takes on a world situation that seems to have parallels to the present day. One could argue for a long time about the validity of such entertaining analogies. For fictional television, the primacy of the plausibility of the invention applies.

A lot is plausible in this production: the motif of war weariness, the longing for peace, the devastating impact of violence, even in the minds of traumatized survivors; the plague of nationalism; the loss of humanity and the profiteering of war profiteers, second-tier actors who make a profit out of misery. The fact that this historical series manages to handle history well despite the soap opera plot (the classic nurse-loves-doctor) is pleasing.

Davos 1917. Time has fallen into the remoteness of the “Magic Mountain”. The passage of time in the plains is now exiled to the sanatorium after the hero Hans Castorp left long ago and found himself in the mud and fire of the battlefields. Down below, perhaps on the Western Front, the last days of humanity seem to be in full swing. Subjects are cannon fodder.

The Entente, the war alliance of England, France and the Russian Empire, is hoping for support from overseas and technical innovations in killing methods. In April 1917, America will enter the First World War, and people are still anxious about it. The German Empire secretly relies on Lenin, who is in Zurich. The Russian Revolution is supported as a disruptive factor in the war and weakening the Entente.



Start video

Trailer

:



“Davos 1917”



Video: ARD



All parties meet in the “Curhaus Cronwald” (filmed in the Hotel Schatzalp in Davos), in front of a sublime, snow-covered mountain backdrop, on only superficially neutral ground. The train brings tuberculosis sufferers, high-ranking military officers on secret missions, Russian and German nobles, anarchists and communists. And he brings the heavily pregnant hospital nurse Johanna Gabathuler (Dominique Devenport) home from deployment on the Western Front. The convinced pacifist brings with her the book of the first Nobel Peace Prize winner Bertha von Suttner, “Launch your weapons!” from 1889, photos of her dead German lover, fearlessness, intact humanistic values ​​and a surgical talent that she used under the most adverse circumstances and without any formal training used to save.







Master spy and seducing gambler

The baby is taken away from her immediately after birth by her father, the financially strapped hotel director (Hanspeter Müller-Drossaart). This is the only thing that really traumatizes the young mother. The father, the sister Mathilde (Anna Schinz) and the brother-in-law, the Davos police chief Caduff (Caspar Kaeser), force Johanna to accept the proposal of the rich Grand Councilor Thanner (Sven Schelker), a self-satisfied creep who beats the young woman when she at the New Year's ball of the capricious Russian princess Olga Belova (Sunnyi Melles) with the doctor Dr. Mangold (David Kross) dances. Thanner later rapes her, asserting his supposed “property rights”.