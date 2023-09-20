Luis Díaz, among the players who sells the most Liverpool shirts: what place does he occupy?

During the last hours, Liverpool revealed the list of its 10 best-selling shirts for the men’s team and taking into account May 29 and September 10, a period in which great changes in numbers and great signings occurred in the club.

Luis Díaz could not be missing from the list, who changed the ’23’ and started wearing the number 7 this year. According to the club’s official channels, the Colombian’s shirt is in the ‘Top-10’ of the team’s best sellers in recent months.

The jacket that currently has the most sales is that of the Hungarian, Dominik Szoboszlai, brand new signing of the club that arrived from Leipzig for this season and He surpasses the Egyptian Mohamed Salah who is second.

The ‘Top 3’ is closed by the Argentine Alexis MacAllister, another of the signings that the club made this season and who wears the 10 for this campaign. While the Colombian Luis Díaz appears in sixth place in the ranking.

This is the ranking of the 10 best-selling Liverpool shirts

1.Dominik Szoboslai

2. Mohamed Salah

3. Alexis MacAllister

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold

5. Darwin Núñez

6. Luis Diaz

7. Alisson Becker

8. Virgil van Dijk

9. Cody Gakpo

10. Andrew Robertson

The top 🔟 most popular men’s names and numbers on #LFC shirts are revealed 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 19, 2023

