Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Luis Díaz, among the players who sells the most Liverpool shirts: what place does he occupy?

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz, among the players who sells the most Liverpool shirts: what place does he occupy?

Luis Díaz and his new shirt

Luis Díaz and his new shirt.

Luis Díaz and his new shirt.

Liverpool revealed the official rankings on their social networks. This is how the Colombian ended up positioned.

During the last hours, Liverpool revealed the list of its 10 best-selling shirts for the men’s team and taking into account May 29 and September 10, a period in which great changes in numbers and great signings occurred in the club.

(We tell you: Manchester United: ‘the dressing room is burning’, brutal fight between players).

Luis Díaz could not be missing from the list, who changed the ’23’ and started wearing the number 7 this year. According to the club’s official channels, the Colombian’s shirt is in the ‘Top-10’ of the team’s best sellers in recent months.

(We recommend: Colombia vs. Uruguay: the sale of tickets for the qualifying match began).

Luis Diaz

The jacket that currently has the most sales is that of the Hungarian, Dominik Szoboszlai, brand new signing of the club that arrived from Leipzig for this season and He surpasses the Egyptian Mohamed Salah who is second.

(We tell you: Qualifiers in danger? Lawsuit would cause ‘turmoil’ on the road to the 2026 World Cup).

The ‘Top 3’ is closed by the Argentine Alexis MacAllister, another of the signings that the club made this season and who wears the 10 for this campaign. While the Colombian Luis Díaz appears in sixth place in the ranking.

This is the ranking of the 10 best-selling Liverpool shirts

1.Dominik Szoboslai

2. Mohamed Salah

3. Alexis MacAllister

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold

5. Darwin Núñez

6. Luis Diaz

7. Alisson Becker

8. Virgil van Dijk

9. Cody Gakpo

10. Andrew Robertson

With information from Fútbolred

