The Cuban Institute for Freedom of Expression and Press (ICLEP), a non-governmental organization that fights for the rights of independent journalists in Cuba, published this Tuesday (19) a study in which it analyzes a series of laws that are used by the communist regime by Miguel Díaz-Canel to limit the right to freedom of expression and press in the country.

The study, whose name is “Paper Laws: Analysis of the Legal Framework vs. Freedom of Expression 2023”, seeks to examine the main laws that currently limit freedom of expression, press and access to public information in Cuba.

Normando Hernández, director of ICLEP, told the independent news site Cuba DNA that “as we conclude our analysis of Cuba’s rigorous legal framework, we believe that the only way to achieve true freedom in Cuba is to dismantle all power structures that have governed the island since 1959. This is common sense. We cannot allow the wolf to take care of of the chicken coop.”

In the study, ICLEP states that Cuban laws reveal a worrying situation in relation to citizens’ fundamental rights.

The Cuban communist regime, in power for more than six decades, has enacted a series of decrees and laws that drastically restrict freedom of expression and access to information on the island.

Law No. 370 of 2018, for example, regulates the use of social networks and websites, but instead of promoting responsible use, it is used to censor critics of the regime and opinions considered contrary to the interests of the Cuban State.

In 2021, this law was reinforced through a decree that aimed to expand state control over Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

The study also points out that Cuba prohibits the free exercise of dialogue and debate with laws and regulations that limit the ability of independent civil society and the opposition to organize and express their opinions collectively.

Furthermore, the study notes that, despite being a signatory to international treaties that protect human rights, including freedom of expression, Cuba controls it through laws, such as the one that regulated internet services and through the new Penal Code , which must be said and conveyed in the country’s digital media.

Next, we will present the analysis carried out by the ICLEP study on the laws and articles of the new Cuban Penal Code that are used by the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime to justify its violations of human rights.

Law No. 153 of 2022

On May 15, 2022, the National Assembly of Popular Power of Cuba, the country’s parliament, controlled by the communist regime, approved the Law on the Process for the Protection of Constitutional Rights (Law 153), which came into force on July 15 of the same year.

This law was enacted with the aim of establishing a legal framework for the protection of the constitutional rights of Cuban citizens, creating a judicial process to address violations committed by state bodies, public officials or private entities.

However, Article 6 of Law 153 explicitly excludes certain cases from its jurisdiction, such as complaints relating to the defense of national security, as well as measures adopted in situations considered exceptional.

According to ICLEP, the Cuban regime has used this article to justify numerous human rights violations, under the pretext of protecting national security. ICLEP emphasizes that the article in question contributes to increasing the possibility of violations of civil and political rights, including attacks on freedom of expression and the press.

Law No. 151: the new Cuban Penal Code

Law No. 151 of 2022, which established the new Cuban Penal Code, further reinforced the favorable position of the Díaz-Canel regime in relation to the repression of fundamental rights of the Cuban population, such as the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly and manifestation.

Article 120.1 of this new Penal Code is particularly worrying, as it provides harsh sanctions for those who “arbitrarily exercise any right or freedom enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic that endanger the constitutional order and the normal functioning of the Cuban State and government.”

According to the ICLEP study, this article served to give even more powers to the communist regime to repress any attempt to change the Cuban Constitution or the government system, even if this is requested through peaceful protests.

The study points out that, based on the article, Cuban communist authorities may consider any protest held on the island as illegal and subject to punishment.

This places serious restrictions on the Cuban people’s ability to express their desire for significant changes to the current political system, since the communist Constitution is considered “irrevocable” and can only be reformed by the regime-controlled National Assembly of People’s Power.

The study also analyzed other articles present in the new Penal Code, such as articles 124.1 and 133, which, according to ICLEP, have been used by the regime to pressure and threaten independent journalists.

This persistence in controlling and repressing any form of dissent demonstrates the communist dictatorship’s commitment to maintaining its unquestionable authority, even in the face of the population’s growing demands for changes in Cuban society.

The study also shows that the new Penal Code also has a series of other articles that severely punish people who criticize public officials, authorities or their agents, further aggravating the punishment if the criticism is directed directly at a high-ranking official. level, such as “president or vice-president of the Republic”.

The Cuban Social Communication Law

Cuba’s Social Communication Law, approved this year, is also analyzed in the study. According to ICLEP, it has articles, such as Article 36, that limit the diversity of political opinions and restrict the ability of Cuban journalists to report news independently.

Article 36 of the law imposes duties on Cuban media professionals, including the “prohibition of collaborating with media whose content contradicts the Constitution and the Social Communication Law itself”, which are precisely made to favor the regime.

Furthermore, there is Article 51 of the same law, which establishes certain obligations for online content creators. This article prohibits the use of existing content such as images, texts, audios and videos, with the purpose of creating “memes” or any type of content that authorities consider to be a way of “distorting reality”.

According to the study, this article raises concerns about freedom of expression online, as it can be interpreted as a restriction on creativity and humor on the internet.

Article 55.1 of the law also addresses political communication, stating that it must “legitimize ideas related to political power and its exercise.” Furthermore, it declares that “political communication processes must be an expression of the revolutionary thought of the Cuban people”, which raises questions about the impartiality of the media and the possibility of presenting divergent points of view.

In the study, ICLEP called the Cuban Social Communication Law the “Social In-Communication Law”, because of the various restrictions it imposes on the population.

Request for changes

For decades, the Cuban population has faced significant restrictions on freedom of expression and access to information, while seeing its ability to participate in politics drastically limited.

Therefore, the ICLEP report ends with an incisive call for profound transformations in Cuba’s internal politics. According to the publication, it is essential that all power structures that have governed the island for six decades cease and emphasize the urgency of creating “a transitional government as a crucial step in this process”.

The study says that it is necessary to hold a new Constituent Assembly that this time reflects the desires and values ​​of the Cuban people and that gives more freedom for the population to express themselves and participate in politics.