Former United States President Bill Clinton, 78, was discharged from hospital this Tuesday. The former president has already left the Washington hospital where he was admitted this Monday after suffering fever derived from fluas announced by his team.

“President Clinton was discharged today after receiving treatment against the flu,” explained Ángel Ureña, deputy chief of staff of the former Democratic president, in a message on social networks. Both the former president and his family “are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided” by Georgetown University Hospital, he added.

The Clintons are “touched by the kind messages and good wishes received” and send “their warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holidays for everyone,” concluded Ureña. His cabinet announced his entry after “developing a fever.”

In 2004, the former president underwent a quad heart surgery Bypass and in 2010 he underwent another intervention related to his cardiovascular problems. The former Democratic president was hospitalized in 2021 in California due to an infection that spread to his bloodstream.

Clinton is one of four former United States presidents still alive, along with Donald Trump (2017-2021), Barack Obama (2009-2017), George W. Bush (2001-2009) and Jimmy Carter (1977-1981). The latter is, at 100 years old, the oldest president in the country’s history.