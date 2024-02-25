Next Wednesday, February 28, Tigers receives Braves of Juarez in it Volcano for Matchday 9 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere the felines will seek to return to the path of victory and try to reach positions of League direct after having tied 1-1 against Atlas with diana from french André-Pierre Gignac.
Before the duel against Atlas Last Saturday, there was talk of the possibility of several players missing the match due to ailments, among them, Javier Aquinothe Colombian Luis Quinones and the Argentine captain Guido PizarroHowever, they all appeared in the call, with the first two seeing minutes, so they are ready to face the border team.
On the subject of suspensions, Edward the Third returns after having missed the clash against the Zorros due to seeing the red in front of Blue Cross. Likewise, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He will still not be on the bench because it would only be his second game of suspension of the three he received from the Disciplinary Commission after what happened against Blue Crossso the auxiliary Miguel Fuentes will remain in charge. Apart from that, the royal team does not have anyone punished, however, Diego Lainez He has to be careful when he has four yellow cards, since if he receives one more he would lose the match against Toluca in hell.
