Little Enea, left yesterday morning by his mother at the “Cradle for Life” of the Milan Polyclinic, has already found a family. “The court – writes the Polyclinic – will entrust the child to a family that had already made itself available and had been assessed as suitable for welcoming an abandoned child”. Yesterday morning, together with Aeneas, a newborn weighing about 2.6 kilos in good health, a letter signed by his mother was also found in the Cradle, full of words of great affection.

The alarm for neonatology staff went off at 11.40. The doctors found a newborn of about 2.6 kg of Caucasian ethnicity, in good health. Beside the letter, which begins as if it were the baby speaking, but is signed “mother”.

A mother who uses words of great affection, they explain from the hospital. According to what she learns, she talks about pampering, she says she loves him very much, but she can’t take care of him. She says that the baby “is super healthy, all the tests done in the hospital are ok”

What is the “Cradle for Life”

«It is something that few know – comments Ezio Belleri, general manager of the Milan Polyclinic – but in the hospital you can give birth anonymously, for the safety of mother and child. There are also cradles for life: ours is located at the entrance to the Mangiagalli Clinic and allows you to welcome in total safety a child whose parents unfortunately cannot keep them with them. It is a dramatic decision, but the Cradle allows the baby to be entrusted to a structure where immediate care is guaranteed and which preserves absolute anonymity for the parents”.

It is the third child who has been entrusted since 2007

Little Enea is the third child to be entrusted to the Cradle for Life since it was activated in 2007. The Cradle for Life at the Milan Polyclinic has been active for sixteen years and today is the third recorded case. The first two took place in 2012 and 2016: two boys who were named Mario and Giovanni respectively. The Cradle is a protected and heated environment and is structured in such a way as to immediately notify the healthcare personnel: once the baby is welcomed inside, a discreet alarm notifies the Neonatology doctors and nurses who can take care of the baby within a few minutes.