The series focused on the story of Daryl Dixon is about to premiere its last chapter. In this great finale of the spin-off of the saga ‘The Walking Dead’, we will see if the protagonist, played by Norman Reedus, will manage to save his life after he was captured and forced to fight against a walker genetically altered with a serum that It makes him much stronger and more aggressive.

If you don’t want to miss this exciting sixth and final chapter of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’Next, we leave you the information with all the details about the series and when its ONLINE grand finale premieres.

YOU CAN SEE: What is the link between Oliver Sonne and Norman Reedus, Daryl Dixon in ‘The Walking Dead’?

When is episode 6 of ‘Daryl Dixon’ released?

The sixth and final chapter of the series ‘Daryl Dixon’starring Norman Reeduswill be released on Sunday, October 15, 2023. This installment is a spin-off of the saga ‘The Walking Dead’focused on the aforementioned character, which tells how the zombie apocalypse originated and reveals a possible hope to save humanity.

Where to watch the ‘Daryl Dixon’ series ONLINE?

The spin-off ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ It can be seen ONLINE and exclusively from the streaming platform AMC+. In addition, on this service, all previous episodes of the series, starring Norman Reedus, are available. However, for fans residing in Latin America, we must inform that This website is not yet enabled for any country in the region.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Daryl Dixon’, chapter 6: release date, schedules and where to watch the series ONLINE with Norman Reedus

Daryl was forced to fight a walker in ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’. Photo: LR/AMC composition

What is the cast of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Clémence Poésy as Isabelle

Adam Nagaitis as Quinn

Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou

Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie

Anne Charrier as Genet

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Romain Levi as Codron

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi is Laurent.

#final #episode #Walking #Dead #Daryl #Dixon #released