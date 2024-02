Thursday, February 8, 2024, 00:57











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The composer from Molina, Luis Alberto Naranjo, has been awarded at the World Entertainment Awards 2023. His composition 'El bazaar de losmiracles', which is part of the work 'Molina Eterna', was nominated in the Music category, as Best Orchestral Composition . Naranjo received the…