Dayanita He appeared once again in “El reventonazo de la Chola” to tell his truth regarding the controversy generated with Jorge Benavides. Despite the fact that the comic actress said that she had resigned from “JB on ATV” to venture into other projects outside of television, in her recent visit to the Ernesto Pimentel program she confirmed everything the comedian said in his sketch of “The value of the vegetables” and publicly apologized for his wrongdoing.

The national artist opened her heart in front of cameras and acknowledged having violated the rules of the television space, which is why she was fired from the humorous format. “The truth is that they separated me from the program for the acts of indiscipline that I did. I apologized on the show. (…) Like I said, I take responsibility, I know I made mistakes”, he expressed to everyone.

