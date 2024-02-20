Luigui Carbajal and Ricky Trevitazo They left more than one viewer in shock after suddenly appearing in the new season of the program 'The Great Chef: Celebrities X2'. Both artists left an indelible mark on the public since their beginnings in the group. Skandalo, so his entry into this Latin culinary reality show generated a stir. But did you know that behind these artistic nicknames they hide their real names that few know? Below, we detail all the unknown aspects of the careers and personal lives of these singers.

How was the arrival of Luigui Carbajal and Ricky Trevitazo to 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

The inclusion of Luigui Carbajal and Ricky Trevitazo in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities X2' was received with great enthusiasm by the public, her colleagues in the program and the jury. Although the arrival of both of them on the Latina cooking reality show was a surprising event, the love and popularity they have enjoyed in these 25 years of artistic career since they started in Skándalo was evident.

It should be noted that, in its first appearance, it was only expected that Carbajal and Trevitazo will demonstrate their unique flavor in the culinary competition, however, the driver Jose Pelaez and his companions asked Luigui and Ricky share some of their famous dance moves, which added a touch of entertainment and nostalgia for the past.

What is Luigui Carbajal's real name?

Over the years, Luigui Carbajal He began his career at the age of 17 with the group Skandalo, which positioned him as one of the most beloved performers of the cumbia genre in the country.

In addition to his time in the music industry, Carbajal made his way on television in spaces such as 'Recharged with laughter'; on the radio, in digital programs like 'The House of Comedy', and in events that have allowed him to remain current in the entertainment industry.

Yes ok Luis Alberto Carbajal Lazo is perhaps less known than his stage name, his talent and charisma are undoubtedly highlighted by his fans who are now happy about his entry into 'The great chef: celebrities'.

Without a doubt, his ability to adapt to different formats has made him a multifaceted figure within the Peruvian cultural panorama.

What is Ricky Trevitazo's real name?

Known artistically as Ricky Trevitazo, he has had a varied career spanning music, television and business. He was one of the prominent members of the group Skandaloa youth group that achieved great success during the 90s and early 2000s in Peru thanks to hits like 'Colegiala' and 'Need un love'.

Elverth Rodríguez Trevitazothe singer's real name, has also participated in the reality show 'Welcome the afternoon' and, in 2018, supported the Skándalo imitators in the program 'Yo soy', along with other former members of the band.

In addition to his career in entertainment, Trevitazo ventured into Business field, opening his own fast food business. This venture faced challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced it to temporarily close its location.

Without a doubt, Ricky reflects how multifaceted an artist who is not limited to a single field can be. Now, Trevitazo must demonstrate his cooking skills in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'.

What are the ages of Luigui Carbajal and Ricky Trevitazo?

Luigui Carbajal He was born on December 3, 1981, so he has 42 years today. For its part, Ricky Trevitazo has 45 years.