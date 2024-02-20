A little over a year ago it was announced that the best game of 2022, Elden Ringwould have a DLC called Shadow of the Erdtree, which will expand the story in some way that until now is unknown. Since then Bandai Namco and FromSoftware They remained very quiet, but it seems that that silence has just ended.

The official account of the video game has just confirmed that we will have the first preview of this content on February 21 at 7:00 p.m. 7:00 AM Pacific Time, 9:00 AM Mexico Time. It will last approximately three minutes, showing some of the gameplay that users will find in this extra paid content.

The first trailer for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed in 16 hours. Join us at 15:00 UTC.https://t.co/vdG8dJvcet pic.twitter.com/lBbKJYxW2z — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 20, 2024

Here is a description for those who don't know the game:

In the Middle Lands ruled by Queen Márika, the Everlasting, the Elden Circle, origin of the Golden Tree, has been destroyed. Márika's descendants, all demigods, claimed the fragments of the Elden Circle known as the Great Runes. It was then that the insane corruption of his renewed strength sparked a war: the Blight. A war that meant the abandonment of the Greater Will. And now, the grace that guides us will fall on the Lightless, spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Middle Lands. You who have died, but live, with your grace time has been lost, walk the path towards the Middle Lands beyond the misty sea to prostrate yourself before the Circle of Elden.

It is unknown if any release date will be given or if it will just be the trailer. Remember that the title is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: This announcement will come in a season in which many more games are being shown, very strange that they made the decision, knowing that the Nintendo Partner Showcase is taking place on the same day. However, it's good news to be hopeful that we could see the content come out this year.