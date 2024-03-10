Nintendo revealed that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will be available starting from June 27. The adventure game dedicated to the fearful Luigi will obviously be published on Nintendo Switch.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is clearly one remastered version of the original game, released on Nintendo 3DS in 2013. It is the sequel to the original chapter published in 2001 on Game Cube. A sequel was also published, again on Nintendo Switch, called Luigi's Mansion 3: it has been available since 2019.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD offers an adventure in ghostly Cupavalle. Luigi – with his Strobobulbo and Poltergust – must capture ghosts in various settings. Up to four players can play cooperatively in local wireless mode or online to take on the Tower of Chaos.