Sunday, March 10, 2024
Shop | FT: Spanish shoplifters are now craving olive oil

March 10, 2024
in World Europe
The price of olive oil has more than quadrupled in a few years. Now criminal gangs are stealing it.

Olive oil the high price has set supermarket thieves on the move in Spain, says Financial Times.

According to the magazine, the price of olive oil has more than quadrupled in Spain over the past four years. The background is drought and heat waves, as a result of which the harvests have been weak.

At the same time, olive oil has become the most frequently stolen product of all in the regions of Spain, which cover about 70 percent of the country's population. The information is based on a survey conducted by the security company STC.

The company's marketing director Alejandro Alegre tells the magazine that it is extraordinary to see a basic food product so high on the list of the most stolen products. Other stolen products include ibérico ham, certain cheeses, razor blades and alcohol.

Alegre emphasizes that it is not about stealing because of hunger. Instead, according to him, criminal gangs are behind the theft. They aim to resell products to consumers who are trying to save money.

According to FT, olive oil thieves have also fallen victim to producers and oil pressing companies in recent months.

Spain is the world's largest producer of olive oil, and the oil is an integral part of Spanish cuisine.

Although olive oil was the most stolen product in Spain's three most populous regions, for example, the most stolen product nationally was alcohol, STC's survey said.

