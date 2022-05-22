Rally | Kalle Rovanperä’s tremendous vibe continued in Portugal as well – a handsome victory and the World Championship leadership already 46 points

Teemu Suninen was on his way to winning the WRC2 class, but Suninen drove out of Power Stage and stopped.

Suomalaiskuski Kalle Rovanperä won the Portuguese World Rally Championship. Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans lost to him in 15.2 seconds. Rovanperä, who has won three rallies in a row, leads the World Championship series with a clear difference to the second Hyundai Thierry Neuvilleen, after four of the thirteen World Cup rallies of the season. Neuville is followed by 46 points (106-60).

Rovanperä also won the Power Stage special stage, which ended the rally, taking five extra points.

Hyundain Dani Sordo rose to third in the race with Power Stage past Toyota Takamoto I look. Teemu Suninen was on his way to winning the WRC2 class, but Suninen drove out of the Power Stage and interrupted.

The World Championships will continue at the Sardinian Rally in Italy from 2 to 5. June.