Perhaps when you are reading this, dear readers, Lugo is already mathematically one more year of the Segunda team. If Almería has managed to beat Real B on Friday night, the match between Albivermellos and Azulones will have lost the only incentive it had left in qualifying. Even so, those of Albés want to celebrate that next season will be the eleventh of those of Anxo Carro in Second, a milestone that seems to have been normalized but that according to the figures, the social mass and the dubious decisions of recent times in the red and white house, is little short of a minor miracle. The fact that it can be achieved without excessive suffering provides a plus in the credit column. a team that appreciates some calm after three seasons of anxiety (follow today’s game live on As.com).

But it may also be the case that Lugo needs to beat Fuenlabrada to seal the permanence in advance. In that case, Albés prepares a team that can be considered a gala, based on the premise that nothing is going to be celebrated until it is well tied up. It is also expected that the team will increase its benefits regarding the end of the campaign in which the general tone has decreased when the target has been seen virtually in the hand. Some relaxation is understandable, but it would not be appropriate for the celebration of permanence to be blurred with a downward ending.

While, Fuenlabrada arrives already descended. A very bad season with a worse ending in which those of Sandoval have conceded seven consecutive defeats. Above are the casualties with which the azulones arrive at this appointment. Long-term injured, Bouldini and Tachi suspended and the case of Ibán Salvador, who in addition to being injured for months managed to be sanctioned for five games for “insults, offenses and insulting attitudes”, as stated in the arbitration record. Injured and sanctioned, few could achieve something like that. Only David Amigo, the youth squad, puts a bit of attraction for the Fuenlabreños.